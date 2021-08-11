UPDATE: AUGUST 11 AT 1:00 P.M.
The blaze that destroyed two College Hill homes and started a half-acre wildfire was accidently ignited by a marijuana cigarette, according to officials.
Pullman Fire Inspector Tony Nuttman found through investigation that two people visiting from Colorado were smoking the joint on the deck of the Maple St. house. Strong winds caused embers from said joint to ignite a couch on the deck.
Both homes were determined to be a total loss and are now labeled uninhabitable. None of the residents had renter's insurance.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
PULLMAN, Wash. - A house fire turned brushfire destroyed two homes near Washington State University, leaving 12 students displaced.
Getting a handle on the wind-carried fires took the help of an aspiring WSU football player, nearby house owners and multiple fire agencies.
The initial fire was burning through a house on Maple St. Firefighters said the nearly 30 mph winds carried embers to Howard St. where another house ignited. The embers also started a brush fire on the hillside behind Cougar County.
Crews were still working the initial fire on Maple when the second house started to burn. Fire Marshal Chris Wehrung and a WSU student who has firefighting experience started wetting the structure with a garden hose to slow the spread.
The student, Ian Neveu, also helped women from the Howard St. house rescue a cat safely before backup arrived. He said he's trying out for the Cougars' football team.
Both houses were destroyed by the flames. WSU Housing is working with the 12 displaced to find temporary housing.
One firefighter was reported injured. Besides that, there were no other injuries.