POST FALLS, Idaho — On Monday, a TNT fireworks pop-up shop opened in a Walmart parking lot near the Idaho-Washington border, and has become a hot spot for locals eager to stock up on fireworks for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations.
"I'm very excited, I can't wait. Coming down here, looking at everything, it gets me really excited," said Victor Gomez, a passionate fireworks enthusiast. Gomez said he plans to spend approximately two thousand dollars on controlled explosives this week.
"I like my fireworks," Gomez added with laughter, expressing his enthusiasm for the colorful displays.
The tent in the parking lot, run by Alvine Snodgrass and her team, hopes to see Gomez and others spend their fireworks budget at their location. A portion of the proceeds will be used to support their Rathdrum-based church Encounter.
All the fireworks available at the tent have been inspected and approved by the Kootenai County Fire Marshal's Office. The products are designed to remain grounded and do not launch into the air, ensuring a safe experience for customers during the Fourth of July celebrations.
"Nothing's illegal, nothing can discharge from the air. It all has to stay on the ground, and you'll have a safe Fourth if you come here," assured Snodgrass.
According to the website of TNT, there are a total of 18 stands or tents within a 20-mile radius of Coeur d'Alene, offering a variety of options for fireworks enthusiasts.
Snodgrass revealed that their tent experienced its second-best day one sales, indicating high demand for fireworks. She advises customers to arrive early to ensure availability, as popular items may sell out before the Fourth of July.
Located closest to the state line, the Walmart parking lot has attracted customers not only from Post Falls but also from Spokane and Spokane Valley.
As the Independence Day celebrations draw near, the parking lot in Post Falls continues to be a unique and popular destination for fireworks enthusiasts. With safety precautions in place, the community eagerly anticipates a vibrant and memorable Fourth of July.