Here is a collection of cities in eastern Washington and north Idaho that either allow or have bans on the recreational use of fireworks ahead of the Fourth of July!
Note that Idaho state law only allows for the use of "non-aerial common fireworks."
Here's what that means from Idaho's Health and Safety code:
"Nonaerial common fireworks" means any fireworks such as ground spinners, fountains, sparklers, smoke devices or snakes designed to remain on or near the ground and not to travel outside a fifteen (15) foot diameter circle or emit sparks or other burning material which land outside a twenty (20) foot diameter circle or above a height of twenty (20) feet. Nonaerial common fireworks do not include firecrackers, jumping jacks, or similar products.
In Washington, fireworks such as firecrackers, bottle rockets, sky rockets and missiles are illegal to discharge. Washington does allow consumer fireworks however.
Washington State Patrol has a breakdown of exactly can can and cannot be legally lit in the state.
Remember that on fireworks retailers operating on Tribal lands in Washington are allowed to sell fireworks that may not be legal to use on state land.