AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Attendees of Northern Quest Resort & Casino's firework show in Airway Heights may have been upset when the 4th of July show ended abruptly without a finale.

But, after firefighters had to put out five fires caused from the fireworks, the casino felt it was time to end show.

Firefighters said they started getting worried that if the show continued, more fires would pop up, and would've spread larger than the one acre that was already burned.

The Airway Heights Deputy Fire Chief Nate Whannel said his crews recommended to Northern Quest that they stop the show, but ultimately, it was the casino's final decision.

The Kalispel Tribal Economic Authority issued the following statement:

"Out of an abundance of caution and in cooperation with the Fire Marshal, Northern Quest ended the 4th of July fireworks show early.

Northern Quest is in the process of investigating the reports of fire and cannot comment during an active investigation. At Northern Quest Resort & Casino, we take guest and team member safety very seriously.

Thank you to everyone who came out to celebrate this holiday with us."