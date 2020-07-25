A new group held a peaceful protest focusing on First Amendment rights in downtown Spokane on Saturday.
The event was led by the group First Amendment Free at the Red Wagon. Organizers said they aim to encourage young people to vote, send in their ballots and hold elected leaders accountable.
Board member Gabriel Fensler said they also want to encourage voters to look beyond the party line.
"We can't really come to a decision when people vote red or vote blue," Fensler said. "It goes on too long. Nobody can ever come to an agreement, and so that's what we're trying to change. Bring everyone together--all views, cultures, backgrounds."
According to First Amendment Free's website, the group was formed last month and members were encouraged to organize after seeing the passion of the Black Lives Matter movement.
