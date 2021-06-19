METALINE FALLS, Wash. - They're elusive, giant, very hairy and the juries still out on whether they exist.
But people in the northwest can't seem to get enough of them.
That's right, we're talking bigfoot.
For those looking to get their fill of sasquatch-fueled fun over the weekend, the first annual Mateline Falls Bigfoot Festival may be the place to be.
The free event is happening on June 19 and 20 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and features food, music, vendors and kid-friendly activities.
There will also be a 5k race in town along with a film festival featuring the premier of a locally-produced film.
For more information, check out the festival's website.