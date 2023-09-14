LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — If you are wanting to shop local, the Liberty Lake fall festival will be this Sunday!
At Town Square Park on Sept. 17 from 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., local, high quality vendors will be attending this fall festival!
There will be clothing, jewelry, food, candles, flowers and so much more available for attendees to look at.
Some of the vendors include:
- Redeemed Coffee Co.
- Leather Bird
- Light Inside Candles
- Wiggle Work Sensory
- Parker + Stitch
- The Clementine Food Trailer
- Allgood Artistry
- Lucky Lady Bread
- The Planter Mom
- Honey + Hemp Soap Co.
- AND MUCH MORE!
If you are interested in going, head over to Town Square Park and shop local. For more information, visit the Liberty Lake fall festival event page.