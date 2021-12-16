First Armadillo Born in Captivity in Tacoma

TACOMA, WASH. - Point Defiance Zoo in Tacoma welcomed a newborn baby Armadillo into the world.

The baby armadillo, named Segway, is the child of two armadillos named Vespa and Scooter. Segway was born about the size of a ping-pong ball but has since grown to the size of a baseball. 

She is the first armadillo born in captivity at the Point Defiance Zoo in Tacoma.

