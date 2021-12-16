First Armadillo Born in Captivity in Tacoma

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. The snow is expected to become briefly heavy at times by early afternoon into the early evening. * WHERE...Colfax, Worley, Cheney, Fairfield, Hayden, Airway Heights, Downtown Spokane, Spokane Valley, Moscow, Tekoa, Uniontown, Oakesdale, Rockford, Rosalia, Coeur d'Alene, La Crosse, Post Falls, Davenport, Potlatch, Plummer, Genesee, and Pullman. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, could become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. &&