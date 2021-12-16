First Armadillo Born in Captivity in Tacoma

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches.
The snow is expected to become briefly heavy at times by early
afternoon into the early evening.
* WHERE...Colfax, Worley, Cheney, Fairfield, Hayden, Airway Heights,
Downtown Spokane, Spokane Valley, Moscow, Tekoa, Uniontown,
Oakesdale, Rockford, Rosalia, Coeur d'Alene, La Crosse, Post
Falls, Davenport, Potlatch, Plummer, Genesee, and Pullman.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, could
become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The
hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.
Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while
driving.
