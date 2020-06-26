BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho - The first positive case of COVID-19 in a Boundary County resident has been confirmed.
The Panhandle Health District (PHD) and Boundary County Emergency Management confirmed that a woman in her 20s tested positive for coronavirus. She reportedly contracted the virus while traveling.
The woman tested positive while traveling out of the state and remains out of state. She was not infectious while in Boundary County.
This case is the first in Boundary County and one of 215 in the five northern counties of the Panhandle. Idaho is currently reporting 4,645 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 across the state.
"We hope this was an isolated incident and we do not continue to see cases in Boundary County, but we need everyone to continue to practice precautions," a release from PHD and Boundary County Emergency Management said.
Idaho has seen a steadily-increasing trend in new cases since early June and on Wednesday, June 24, saw its largest single-day total for new confirmed cases with 215 and another 20 possible.
People are urged to continue social distancing, avoiding large gatherings, keeping a six-foot distance whenever possible and wearing a cloth face covering when in public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.