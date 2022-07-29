SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) reports the a presumptive case of monkeypox in Spokane County. Initial testing was done on July 29, and confirmation will done following testing by the CDC.
The patient was likely exposed outside of Washington state and is receiving outpatient care. Contact tracing to identify anyone at risk of direct exposure due to close contact is being carried out by SRHD.
SRHD says the virus does not spread easily with casual contact, but transmission may occur through contact with infectious sores and bodily fluids, as well as with contaminated items like clothes or bedding, or through respiratory droplets in prolonged face-to-face exposure.
“While the threat of monkeypox generally remains low, it’s important that everyone be aware of this disease, so that those at risk can seek medical care and get tested promptly if they believe they have symptoms,” said Health Officer Dr. Francisco Velázquez.
The CDC reports 5,189 cases of monkeypox/orthopoxvirus in 47 U.S. states. In recent months, more than 20,804 cases have been reported in 71 countries where the disease is not typically found.
From SRHD:
Symptoms of monkeypox can include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, and a rash that can look like pimples or blisters. In this outbreak, some individuals have had a rash only and no other symptoms, and sometimes the rash consists of only a few sores. The rash can occur in the mouth, and there may be sores in the genital and anal areas. In other cases, a rash may be on the face and on other parts of the body.
The illness typically lasts two to four weeks and most people get better on their own without treatment. However, sometimes monkeypox can cause scars from the sores, lead to pneumonia, and in rare cases even be fatal. People who have monkeypox can spread the virus from the time symptoms start until the rash has fully healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed.
To prevent the spread of monkeypox:
- Practice good hand hygiene by washing your hands with soap and water or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Minimize skin-to-skin contact with individuals who have been exposed to the virus or to those showing a rash or skin sores
- Avoid contact with any materials, such as bedding or clothing, that has been in direct contact with someone with monkeypox
- Reach out to a health care provider if you develop symptoms, as early recognition and testing can help prevent further transmission
More information about the virus and how to limit infection risk can be found on the monkeypox page on SRHD’s website.