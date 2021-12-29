Dangerously cold temperatures will impact Eastern Washington and
North Idaho through the remainder of the workweek and into the
first half of the weekend with a persistent arctic air mass. High
temperatures will only warm into the single digits and teens.
Meanwhile overnight lows will likely drop into the single digits
to below zero. Portions of the region will also see dangerous wind
chills of minus ten to minus 20 early this morning and again on
Friday.
With the extreme cold...frost bite and hypothermia will occur
much faster. If outdoors, remember to dress in layers and cover
exposed skin. Unprotected pipes will be susceptible to freezing
and bursting. Take precautions to protect pets and livestock from
extreme cold.
Areas of snow will continue to impact portions of the Inland
Northwest through the week with widespread moderate to locally
heavy snow possible over southeast Washington and north-central
Idaho on Thursday.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 3 PM PST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4
inches.
* WHERE...Rockford, Spokane Valley, Downtown Spokane, Creston,
Worley, Coeur d'Alene, Cheney, Fairfield, Hayden, Post Falls,
Airway Heights, Harrington, Odessa, Davenport, Ritzville, and
Wilbur.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 3 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.
