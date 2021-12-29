SPOKANE, Wash. - The first case of Omicron has been detected in Spokane County, according to a report from Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD).

The Omicron case is one of over 270 new cases reported in the county Wednesday.

SRHD said that while studies are still underway to learn more about the Omicron variant, the best way to fight against COVID-19 is still to get your fully vaccinated.

