The Washington State Department of Health confirmed on Saturday that the first cases of the U.K. COVID-19 strain has been found in Washington.
The UW Medicine Virology Lab detected two cases of the COVID-19 variant in specimens collected from two Snohomish County residents.
"The lab screened 1,035 samples between December 25, 2020 and January 20, 2021 to detect mutations associated with B.1.1.7, first identified in the United Kingdom (UK)," a release from the WA DOH said on Saturday. "The lab confirmed the variant by whole viral genome sequencing. Data collected so far suggests a low prevalence of the B.1.1.7 variant in western Washington. Although these are the first detected B.1.1.7 variants in the state, it is likely that other cases exist and will come to light through ongoing surveillance."
The variant, first detected in September 2020, emerged with an unusually large number of mutations, according to the DOH.
“We thought this variant of concern was here and now we know it’s here. It was a huge team effort by the UW Medicine Virology Lab and required development of several new rapid tests to detect and confirm it,” said Dr. Alex Greninger, Assistant Professor of the Clinical Virology Lab at UW Medicine.
The DOH went on to say the variant spreads more easily and quickly than other variants. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there is no conclusive evidence that it causes more severe illness or increased risk of death. In a report last week, CDC estimated that this strain will become the dominant strain in the U.S. within a few months. Data they provided show that, through January 22, there were 195 detections of this variant in 22 states.
The Washington State Department of Health wants to keep you and your community safe by following these guidelines:
• Wear a mask, even with people you see regularly and in your smallest social circles;
• Keep gatherings outside whenever possible;
• Avoid any social gatherings indoors, but if participating, wearing a mask and ensuring windows and doors are open to maximize ventilation;
• Wear a mask while in the car with other people, including with family who do not live in your household;
• Wash hands often, not touching your face, and carrying hand sanitizer for use when water and soap are not available;
• Stay home if you are sick or if you have been exposed to COVID-19; and,
• Get tested for COVID-19 if you have symptoms or were exposed to someone who tested positive.
Visit the Department of Health website or coronavirus.wa.gov for additional information.
