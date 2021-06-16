First confirmed Asian giant hornet identified in 2021 from Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY - Officials have confirmed that the first Asian giant hornet identified in 2021 is from Snohomish County.
According to officials, it's the first report for the county and appears to be unrelated to the 2019-20 Asian giant hornet introductions in Canada and Whatcom County.
A resident found a dead hornet near Marysville and submitted a report on Friday, June 4. Entomologists contacted the person on June 7, and when the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) retrieved the hornet on June 8, it was very dried out.
Being the first detection in the county, and having different coloring than previously collected hornets in North America, it was collected and sent to the United States Department of Agriculture for final verification.
Entomologists believe the hornet is from a previous season that wasn't discovered until now.
“This new report continues to underscore how important public reporting is for all suspected invasive species, but especially Asian giant hornet,” Sven Spichiger, WSDA managing entomologist said. “We’ll now be setting traps in the area and encouraging citizen scientists to trap in Snohomish and King counties. None of this would have happened without an alert resident taking the time to snap a photo and submit a report.”
In 2020, half of the confirmed Asian giant hornet sightings in Washington and all of the confirmed sightings in Canada came from the public.