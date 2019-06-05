LEWISTON, Idaho - For the first time since 2001, a case of measles has been confirmed in Idaho.
Public health officials announced Wednesday, June 5, that a Latah County resident has measles. There is a chance others were exposed as the person with measles visited the Gritman Medical Center, Laboratory & Imaging Waiting Area on May 31.
Anyone who was there between 11:00 am and 2:30 pm could have been exposed to measles. Idaho Public Health recommends they should check their vaccination history and make sure they're up-to-date on measles vaccinations; call a healthcare provider if symptoms develop (do not go to a clinic or hospital without calling first);check with a healthcare provider about vaccinations or medications that can be given after exposure.
Measles is highly contagious and potentially severe. It mainly spreads through the air after someone with measles coughs or sneezes.
Symptoms include fever, cough and red, watery eyes, followed by a rash. These symptoms begin 7 to 21 days after exposure.