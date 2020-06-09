SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane's newly-opened and first cat café is aiming to expose homeless cats to potential adopters that otherwise might not get to meet in a traditional shelter setting. So far, so good for Kitty Cantina.
Kitty Cantina welcomed customers inside its businesses for the first time as it opened under phase 2 guidelines Monday, and says six kittens and an adult cat were adopted that same day.
"Today was BIG!" Kitty Cantina said in a Instagram post. "Thank you so much to everyone who came out and made it a successful opening day. All 6 kittens are now in new homes and Jose even found his forever family! We could cry we miss him so much, but we're proud of that bugger."
The "half cafe/half cat sanctuary" partners with SpokAnimal, fostering cats while aiming to get more of the public's eyes on them as they look for forever homes. Patrons can enjoy coffee, beer or wine while watching these kitties through a glass wall from the cafe portion, or go inside the Kitty Lounge and mingle with the cats.
Kitty Cantina features profiles of adoptable cats on its social media pages, and provided updates on the seven cats being adopted Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.