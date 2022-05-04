First-ever Homeless Outreach Deputy Josh Pratt named Lilac Festival Association's Deputy of the Year

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office Deputy Josh Pratt will be recognized as this year's Lilac Festival Association's Deputy of the Year.
"Deputy Pratt was selected because of his hard work and dedication while serving as the Homeless Outreach Deputy for the Spokane Valley Police Department," a press release said.
Pratt will be recognized during the president's gala on May 20 and will also be driving in the 2022 Armed Forces Torchlight Parade on May 21.
Midway through 2021, the Spokane Valley City Council created the Homeless Outreach Deputy position. Pratt was selected to be the first deputy to serve in the role.
"With very little guidance, Deputy Pratt hit the ground running and made the position a valuable resource for the agency and the city of Spokane Valley," a press release said.
During the first quarter of 2022, Pratt provided 174 referrals to homeless services, taken 14 people to shelters, 12 people to the stabilization center and made 530 citizen contacts.