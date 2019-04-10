First ever image of a black hole released

Watch again

Hey, you wanna see what a black hole looks like?

Wednesday morning, the Event Horizon Telescope project and National Science Foundation announced the groundbreaking result from the telescope project featuring the first image ever of a black hole.

While it looks like a blurry orange glow with a dark center, somewhat resembling Pearl Jam's 2000 Binaural album (Okay not really, but kinda, right?)

The black hole, according to scientists is a "monster" measuring 40 billion kilometers across. That's three million times the size of Earth and larger than the size of our entire solar system.

The black hole was photographed by a network of eight telescopes across the world and is 55 million light years away from Earth and has a mass 6.5 billion times that of the Sun.

Nothing, not even light, escapes from supermassive black holes. They are the light-sucking monsters of the universe theorized by Einstein more than a century ago and confirmed by observations for decades. The event horizon is the point of no return around them.

The results are being published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters.