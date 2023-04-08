SPOKANE, Wash. - The ISAAC Foundation, a locally-based autism advocacy group, hosted their first-ever sensory-friendly Easter egg hunt at Spokane Riverfront Park Saturday morning.
The hunt was divided into six 15-minute sessions, with a cap of 50 kids per session. Children were limited to finding ten eggs each, and the hunt included special elevated eggs to make it easier for those who are visually impaired or in wheelchairs.
"I put on there when I signed them up that (my son) was in a wheelchair and they made it completely adaptable to him,” Marita Andrews said. “They had a little bucket with a balloon so he could pull the eggs up and take them out."
The event was the result of collaboration between the ISAAC Foundation and Riverfront Spokane, with planning beginning earlier this year.
"We had a great opportunity to partner with Riverfront Park in order to create a sensory supportive Easter Egg Hunt,” Executive Director of the ISAAC Foundation, Holly Goodman, said. “The key to creating an opportunity that's sensory supportive is really limiting the number of people that have access to the space at one time.
Parents of children with sensory challenges expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to attend an Easter egg hunt. For many, it was the first time they had been able to participate in such an event.
"I think that The ISAAC Foundation does wonders for children that have autism,” Ramona Tyler, a grandmother of one of the kids at the event, said. “It's a wonderful event to put together."
The sensory-friendly Easter egg hunt is just the beginning of a busy Autism Acceptance Awareness Month for the Isaac Foundation, with their flagship silent and live auction fundraiser taking place on April 21.