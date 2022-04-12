First-ever Spokane Lilac Festival BrewFest happening May 21
Courtesy: Spokane Lilac Festival Association

SPOKANE, Wash. - Now introducing... the first-ever Spokane Lilac Festival BrewFest! It's happening on May 21 from 1-5 p.m. on Wall Street between Spokane Falls Boulevard and Main Street.

16 local breweries will be at the event, according to the event page. To see the list, click here.

ADMISSION TYPES:

  • Regular admission ($35): 10 tasting tokens for five ounce pours, special edition tasting glass
  • VIP admission ($45): One hour early admission, 10 tasting tokens, special edition tasting glass and reserved seating for the Armed Forces Torchlight Parade ($15 value).

Tickets at the door will sell for $40.

DEADLINES:

  • Online ticket sales: May 20
  • Cancelation deadline: May 14

The Spokane Lilac Festival Association recommends parking outside the parade route since most streets downtown will be closed for the Armed Forces Torchlight Parade.

