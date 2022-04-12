First-ever Spokane Lilac Festival BrewFest happening May 21

SPOKANE, Wash. - Now introducing... the first-ever Spokane Lilac Festival BrewFest! It's happening on May 21 from 1-5 p.m. on Wall Street between Spokane Falls Boulevard and Main Street.
16 local breweries will be at the event, according to the event page. To see the list, click here.
ADMISSION TYPES:
- Regular admission ($35): 10 tasting tokens for five ounce pours, special edition tasting glass
- VIP admission ($45): One hour early admission, 10 tasting tokens, special edition tasting glass and reserved seating for the Armed Forces Torchlight Parade ($15 value).
Tickets at the door will sell for $40.
DEADLINES:
- Online ticket sales: May 20
- Cancelation deadline: May 14
The Spokane Lilac Festival Association recommends parking outside the parade route since most streets downtown will be closed for the Armed Forces Torchlight Parade.