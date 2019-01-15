Providence Health Care announced its new K9 security program Tuesday.
It's the first K9 program at any hospital across Washington, according to Providence Health Care.
The program is designed to enhance security by preventing workplace violence and discovering hidden drugs, guns, and other contraband.
Sarge is the program's first K9 unit. He's a black German Shepard, was born in September 2017, and passed a selection process that centered around personality.
In other words, a large part of bringing in Sarge was because of his personality traits: calm, obedient, and friendly.
Representatives with Providence Health Care said the program is currently looking to expand and is planning to add another K9 unit in the near future.
Sarge is the first K9 unit at a hospital in WA. 🐶🚨@providence_phc is announcing its new K9 program today, the first of its kind statewide. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/d1Z3gU05iF— Kevin Kim (@KHQkev) January 15, 2019