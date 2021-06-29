First Lady Dr. Jill Bidens Vogue cover and article released
Vogue
WASHINGTON D.C. - Early Tuesday morning, the Vogue cover and the article featuring the First Lady of the United States was released.
 
The article is titled a “A First Lady for All of Us: On the Road with Dr. Jill Biden,” highlighting her use of the office of the First Lady. You can read the full article here.
  
This comes days after Instyle featured the U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, with an article titled, "U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland on Being the First - and the Future."
 
Former First Lady Melania Trump was on the cover before her time as the first lady.