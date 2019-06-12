SPOKANE, Wash. - First Lady Trudi Inslee traveled to Spokane on Wednesday to discuss housing, homelessness and youth services with nonprofit organizations, local leaders and elected officials.
"We need to one-by-one help people and help the community realize these people are not a threat to them, they are not criminals and homelessness is not a crime," said Inslee. "We need to help them get beyond the crisis that put them in this situation."
The purpose of Inslee's visit was to learn about the need and challenges facing the homeless population and those trying to provide them resources.
Inslee attended a round table discussion and Crosswalk, visited Hutton Settlement and met with members of the Spokane City Council.
State lawmakers recently passed the 2019-21 state operating budget, which includes $175 million for building and maintaining affordable housing.
The state also received a nearly $5 million grant to fight the opioid crisis in July of 2018, followed by another $887,000 federal grant for opioid addiction in April.
"It's (funding) essential to have the capital funds to build facilities for people," said Inslee. "Because I think people have to have a safe place to call home before they can deal with some of their mental health and addiction issues."