PROSSER, Wash. - A wildfire broke out Monday in the Tri-Cities area that was last estimated to be burning in over 3,000 acres.
The fire is located right on the border of Benton and Yakima counties between Prosser and Mabton and has been named the "Byron Hill Fire."
The last update from Yakima County Fire Monday night said they had the fire 25 percent contained and that wind was pushing it further east.
An area near Wells Gap Road was under a level 1 evacuation notice on Monday, it appears that the evacuations were never escalated despite how much larger the fire grew.