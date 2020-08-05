SPOKANE, Wash.- On Wednesday, KHQ got a look inside Amazon's Spokane Fulfillment Center for the first time.
 
The Seattle-based company announced the plans for the fulfillment center in June of 2018. It is the first fulfillment center in Eastern Washington. That means consumers could see faster shipping times in the future. "It is part of the plan that is getting closer to the customer," Director of Operations Andy Parra said, "Which allows to eventually reduce the time of delivery within certain areas."
 
Having roughly 2,600 employees inside the 640,000 square foot warehouse, Amazon is focused on trying to make sure their employees are protected from COVID-19. All employees are required to wear masks and asked to observe social distancing. "It means that every day my team is working really hard to make sure that associates are safe," Parra said. "So, we do everything we can in the building to make sure they feel safe."
 
Just one of the many high-tech gadgets inside the facility is a camera which measures how close employees are standing to each other, and alerts them if they need to spread out. Other technology includes numerous conveyor belts, scanners, and label machines. 
 
Right now, Amazon tells us that they have about 2,600 employees working, they're looking to finish with somewhere around 3,000. A link to their website where you can find an application can be found here

Tags