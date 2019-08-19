SPOKANE, Wash. - In the wake of NAACP Spokane calling for Spokane Valley State Representative Matt Shea’s removal from office, this week Shea is commenting on the recent headlines linking him to a group of young men training for Christian Warfare.
On his personal, and public, Facebook page, Shea says "WOW. THE OUTPOURING OF PRAYERS AND SUPPORT HAS BEEN OVERWHELMING. Thank you and blessings to you all!
“Like a scarecrow in a cucumber field are they,
And they cannot speak;
They must be carried,
Because they cannot walk!
Do not fear them,
For they can do no harm,
Nor can they do any good.”
There is none like You, O Lord;
You are great, and great is Your name in might.
Jeremiah 10:5-6 (NASB)
Matt & Viktoriya Shea
In the comment section of the post someone asks what happened and Shea responds, "An Antifa linked reporter did another hit piece." Antifa refers to an extremist political movement characterized by militant opposition to right-wing ideology.
As originally reported by The Guardian, and confirmed by KHQ, leaked emails sent to us by a Shea source, seem to show that Shea has "close ties" with Team Rugged, a white nationalist/Christian fundamentalist terror organization that trains children, teens and young men to fight in an apocalyptic race-war against Muslim terrorists. The emails detail an exchange between Patrick Caughran, a founding member of Team Rugged, and Rep. Shea. Caughran asks Shea to help promote Team Rugged on Facebook, and Shea appears to agree to do so.
In a Facebook video posted to Shea's personal page in 2017, he interviews one of Team Rugged's members, complimenting the group on what their training looks like: "I love the fact you guys look like almost an acrobatic special forces team out there," Shea says in that video.
KHQ actually obtained 2 videos of what appears to be Team Rugged's training videos. We found the videos in a YouTube link connected to Patrick Caughran. The videos show young men taking part in a variety of different paramilitary exercises, including one exercise which consists of two men somersaulting, flipping over each other's backs, and one-hand cartwheeling, all while firing a gun at a series of targets.
The videos are reminiscent of the Jihad training videos produced by terror-organization ISIS. In response to those ISIS videos, Rick Nelson, who is with the Center for Strategic and International Studies, wrote "the quality of training appears very rudimentary and just hokey in some parts. You must have an element of surprise. Nothing in the video shows a particular ability of attacking in a clandestine or covert matter."