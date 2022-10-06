COUER D'AELENE, Idaho - The Panhandle Health District (PHD) announced it had recorded the first case in its jurisdiction.
“We are working closely with the state to take any action to swiftly break the chain of infection, but it is possible the individual acquired the infection while outside of the area,” said Jeff Weigel, epidemiologist with PHD. “It’s important to remember that the risk of monkeypox in the United States, and north Idaho remains low.”
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control, 26,000 cases have been reported in the United States this year, including 15 in Idaho.
