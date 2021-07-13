"First of all I am sorry." Youth pastor's Facebook post on appropriate swimwear goes viral

A Spokane youth pastor's Facebook post about appropriate swimwear has gone viral. Thousands of people have shared it, and even more have weighed in with comments.
Pastor Bryce Brewer says he was inspired to write the post after a frustrating shopping trip with his fiancé and her young daughter. He says the girl was looking for a bathing suit for an upcoming summer camp.
"It was the first time I experienced [swimsuit shopping]," Brewer says.
He says that experienced opened his eyes to past rules he put imposed on youth.
Here's the post:
“So I need to issue an apology (I am using some humor here too). I have been a youth pastor on and off for over 20 years, and I have issued the ridiculous ultimatum to my female students at summer camp “ONE PIECE SWIMSUITS ONLY.” First of all I am sorry.
- #1 I am sorry that I didn’t teach boys to control themselves
- #2 I am sorry I laid the weight of purity on a girls swimsuit while she was swimming, and not on the boys responsibility to not be gross
- #3 I am sorry to all the girls that frantically searched for an appropriate one piece so that some male youth pastor could deem them appropriate ... story here - I accompanied my fiancé and her daughter as we desperately looked for a cute one piece that would be appropriate for camp ... it was hard and it sucked
- #4 I am sorry that we have deemed a young women’s body as something that “needs to be covered” and let young men’s bodies be ok to be seen
- #5 I am sorry I ever let this be an item of discussion, usually lead by men, at any youth leader meeting ... this must have been awful for my female leaders and students to be part of
I am still a fan of the “No Produce Rule” - No buns, bananas, or breasts need to be seen. But why are stomachs overtly sexual? Why is a little cleavage sinful? Why are women meant to feel they are responsible for men’s actual sin of lust?
So I am sorry to all the students, especially female, that we subjugated to our rules. I am sorry to my female students as the desperately tried to search for a swimsuit in the days leading up to camp. I am sorry if you felt sexualized by us telling you to cover up. I am sorry I didn’t teach boys to be men, and laid that responsibility on young women.
Female students - Wear a swimsuit that lets you have fun.
Male students - stop being disgusting and control yourself
Youth pastors (male especially) - stop being chauvinist and making female students feel bad for having breasts
Christians - live like Jesus See Less”