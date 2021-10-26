SPOKANE, Wash. - Mayor Nadine Woodward and the City Council are hosting three open houses this week to gather ideas and discuss options for how to best spend the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) relief funding Spokane received earlier this year.
Tonight's event will be held at North Central High School from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. as a drop-in style, so participants can arrive when able and leave as necessary. Participants will first view a short orientation video before moving along a series of tables to ask questions, discuss ideas, and submit suggestions. Wednesday at Rogers High School and Thursday at Ferris High School will also have an open house from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. to offer more opportunities for city residents to attend.
“Input from our neighborhoods is extremely important so we are taking the conversation to them,” Woodward said. “This is another opportunity for us to engage with the community on how we can use the federal funding most meaningfully for Spokane.”
A group has been established by the City to develop and implement plans to create partnerships with city departments, government entities, and local and federal non-profits to distribute the funds in alignment with ARPA guidelines. Spokane received this funding to help the community recover after the damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Spokane City website states the goals will be to replenish lost City government revenues, reach out to community partner organizations, boost resiliency for the community, and provide relief to residents and businesses that were unaided by other programs.
These open houses follow a virtual forum held last month where residents posted dozens of comments on the matter. A virtual ThougthExchange launched this summer and remains active on the City's website.