The adoptive mother and brother of a missing Spokane woman, believed by Spokane Police to be dead, are no longer in the custody of Texas authorities
Joshua and Judy Holden have been in the Collins County Jail since mid-December, as Spokane Police worked to extradite them back to Spokane.
Judy and Joshua left their home and fled to Texas as the investigation into Courtney Holden's disappearance started picking up, taking Courtney's son with them. The boy has since been reunited with his father after the Holdens' arrest in mid-December.
Judy and Joshua have been fighting extradition, leading to Spokane Police securing a warrant Washington State Governor's Office to bring them back to Spokane.
Spokane Police were not ready to comment on whether the Holdens are in the process of being booked into the Spokane County Jail.
The Holdens are facing multiple charges including stealing Courtney's identity for money and for custodial interference. Court documents said Judy and Joshua appear to be prime suspects in Courtney's disappearance.
Courtney was last seen at her adoptive family's residence in 2018, prior to being reported missing in October 2019.
