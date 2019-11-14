SPOKANE, Wash. - In the race for Spokane City Council President, Breean Beggs has come out on top.
Following his opponent, Cindy Wendle's concession Thursday evening, Beggs visited KHQ to talk about his plans at the helm and what it will be like to work with Mayor-elect Nadine Woodward.
"When it comes down to it at the city, we're paving streets, we're delivering water, we're picking up garbage, we're trying to take care of people in need, and I think we both want the same thing. We want a city for all people."
