breaking FIRST ON KHQ: Deputies say standoff in St. John has ended, suspect dies of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound Apr 23, 2019 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Watch again UPDATE: 7:3O PM The suspect in a standoff with Spokane County Sheriff's Office, 41-year-old Justin Robertson, has died in an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Deputies tell KHQ that he shot himself shortly after he released his son, 5-year-old Ethan Robertson. The mother, Melissa Robertson, who was stabbed multiple time Tuesday morning by Justin, is doing much better according to police. UPDATE: 3:14 PMLaw enforcement in St. John tell KHQ they have 5-year-old Ethan Robertson and he is safe. Authorities are still negotiating with Justin Robertson, his father, who has barricaded himself inside a home after abducting Ethan and stabbing his estranged wife Tuesday morning, according to deputies. KHQ's Peter Maxwell is on scene. Stay tuned for updates. UPDATE 2:36 PM According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement have located Amber Alert suspect Justin Robertson in a home in St. John, WA.At this point, authorities say Robertson is inside a home there, and they have been in contact with him. They are asking him to surrender, but at this time that has not happened. Authorities say that they do not have specific information about his 5-year-old son, but Ethan Robertson is believed to be alive.Authorities are asking that everyone avoid the St. John area as they work to resolve this situation as quickly, and safely, as possible.Robertson is believed to have abducted his son, after stabbing his estranged wife at her Spokane Valley home Tuesday morning. Melissa Robertson, according to deputies, is expected to survive. Watch again UPDATE: APRIL 23, 2019 AT 2:30PMAn AMBER ALERT has been cancelled for a 5-year-old boy from Spokane Valley UPDATE: April 23, 2019 11:40am A neighbor talked with Patrick Erickson about the family involved in the Amber Alert and stabbing in Spokane Valley. Watch again UPDATE: April 23, 2019 11:15am Watch again UPDATE: April 23, 2019, 9:15 a.m. Watch again Police say a woman's injuries are now not believed to be life-threatening after being stabbed by her estranged husband in Spokane Valley before he took off with their son and triggered an Amber Alert.Spokane Valley Deputies responded to a panic alarm at a residence on E. Blossey, arriving and hearing a woman screaming who was bleeding profusely. Watch again The victim said she had recently served Justin Robertson with divorce papers, and this morning he stabbed her before fleeing with their son Ethan.She was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center with serious but what is now believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. Neighbors identified the victim as Melissa Robertson, according to KHQ's Patrick Erickson.Forty-one-year-old Justin Robertson is white, 5'9", 205 pounds, with a goatee beard and green eyes. Robertson was last seen wearing a green Adidas shirt and black Adidas shorts. Law enforcement believes Robertson is driving a 2014 red Subaru Legacy with Washington License Plate APN2450. Idaho State Police is on standby in the event Justin Robertson crosses into Idaho.UPDATE: Neighbors tell me Melissa Robertson is the person that was stabbed this morning by her estranged husband before he kidnapped their son. Investigators tell me her injuries are now believed to be non life threatening. @KHQLocalNews #AmberAlert pic.twitter.com/tc6edrdH1o— Patrick Erickson KHQ (@patrickerickson) April 23, 2019UPDATE: April 23, 2019An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 5-year-old child who was taken from a Spokane Valley home following a stabbing early Tuesday morning. According to the alert, law enforcement says 41-year-old Justin P. Robertson broke into the home of his estranged wife, stabbed her multiple times and took their 5-year-old child, Ethan Robertson. Watch again Ethan is 5-years-old, white, brown hair and brown eyes and weighs 30 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue pajamas and an orange Nike shirt. The suspect, 41-year-old Justin Robertson is white, 5'9", 205 pounds, with a goatee beard and green eyes. Robertson was last seen wearing a green Adidas shirt and black Adidas shorts. Law enforcement believes Robertson is driving a 2014 red Subaru Legacy with Washington License Plate APN2450. Watch again Law enforcement believes Robertson has access to weapons and if you see him, Ethan or the car, please call 911 immediately. BREAKING: Detectives are searching for kidnapping suspect Justin Robertson. He is the estranged husband of the stabbing victim and is believed to have kidnapped his son and took off with him in this red Subaru. If you see Robertson call 911 immediately. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/kfPGs3ZYj1— Patrick Erickson KHQ (@patrickerickson) April 23, 2019 Watch again Download PDF Previous Coverage: A reported stabbing has led to a six-year-old child being taken, set to trigger an Amber Alert Tuesday morning according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.A domestic violence incident in Spokane Valley led to a woman being stabbed multiple times at a home on the 12800 block of East Blossey Ave. The woman was taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center.The male suspect fled with the six-year-old child in a red 2014 Subaru Legacy with license plate APN-2450. Anyone who sees the vehicle is encouraged to call 911 immediately.The scene is under investigation and it is currently unknown who the child belongs to. Major Crimes Detectives is in the process of interviewing nearby neighbors.This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.#BREAKING: @SpokaneSheriff on scene of a reported stabbing and kidnapping of a child from a home on the 12800 block of E. Blossey in #SpokaneValley. I am with deputies getting more information here at the scene. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/hrfI39xEvM— Patrick Erickson KHQ (@patrickerickson) April 23, 2019Breaking news: Child is missing after a domestic violence related stabbing on Blossey in Spokane Valley. Authorities are likely to issue an amber alert any minute now. A live report from that location on The Wake Up Show on Q6 next. @KHQLocalNews— Sean Owsley (@KHQSean) April 23, 2019This house is at the intersection of Blossey and Woodlawn in Spokane Valley. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says they found a woman stabbed here earlier this morning. She’s been taken to Sacred Heart. 