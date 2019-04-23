Watch again

UPDATE: 7:3O PM

The suspect in a standoff with Spokane County Sheriff's Office, 41-year-old Justin Robertson, has died in an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Deputies tell KHQ that he shot himself shortly after he released his son, 5-year-old Ethan Robertson.

The mother, Melissa Robertson, who was stabbed multiple time Tuesday morning by Justin, is doing much better according to police.

UPDATE: 3:14 PM

Law enforcement in St. John tell KHQ they have 5-year-old Ethan Robertson and he is safe.

Authorities are still negotiating with Justin Robertson, his father, who has barricaded himself inside a home after abducting Ethan and stabbing his estranged wife Tuesday morning, according to deputies.

KHQ's Peter Maxwell is on scene. Stay tuned for updates.

UPDATE 2:36 PM

According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement have located Amber Alert suspect Justin Robertson in a home in St. John, WA.

At this point, authorities say Robertson is inside a home there, and they have been in contact with him. They are asking him to surrender, but at this time that has not happened. Authorities say that they do not have specific information about his 5-year-old son, but Ethan Robertson is believed to be alive.

Authorities are asking that everyone avoid the St. John area as they work to resolve this situation as quickly, and safely, as possible.

Robertson is believed to have abducted his son, after stabbing his estranged wife at her Spokane Valley home Tuesday morning. Melissa Robertson, according to deputies, is expected to survive.