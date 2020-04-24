SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Fire crews responded to a fire that started in the trunk of a car before quickly spreading to the side of a home on 42nd Avenue on the South Hill.
According to crews on scene, the fire was put out quickly and there was no further damage to the inside of the home. No one inside the home was injured.
The cause of the fire inside the trunk of the car is still under investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.