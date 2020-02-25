COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Lori Isenberg, the convicted embezzler whose husband was found dead in Lake Coeur d'Alene, has been booked into the Kootenai County Jail for murder.
According to the Kootenai County Jail roster, Isenberg was arrested Monday evening around 5:45 p.m. She is being held on a $2 million bond.
Isenberg will be appearing in court on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
A grand jury has been convening in Coeur d'Alene since last month, working to determine if Lori would face charges in connection to her husband Larry's death in February of 2018.
He was on his boat with his wife, when she reported he'd fallen overboard. Larry Isenberg was presumed drowned, but an autopsy later showed that the cause of death was actually a lethal amount of Benadryl.
In 2019, Lori Isenberg pleaded guilty to wire fraud and theft for embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from the North Idaho Housing Coalition, where she once worked. Two of her daughters also pleaded guilty for receiving embezzled funds. Each of them received three years of probation, along with 100 hours of community service, and repayment of the embezzled money.
This is a developing story, KHQ is looking into further details.
