MALDEN, Wash - It's been 133 days since the Babb Road Fire ripped through Malden and Pine City, destroying the majority of homes and businesses. The towns don't look much different today, more than four months later.
"We lost 85% of the town, every municipal building, we have nowhere to meet, nor to sit inside," Malden's Scott Hokonson said. Scott is a member of town council, he's helping lead the recovery effort as the Director of the Pine Creek Community Restoration Long-Term Recovery Organization (LTRO). He also lost his home in the fire.
Since September 7th, disasters of all kinds brought destruction across the United States, President Trump declared 21 major disasters in those events and opened the door for federal funding.
Whitman County is still in limbo. Scott said the state exhausted every effort in applying for federal help.
"Three congressional delegation letters, a letter from the mayor, myself, our governor asking, our governor did his job. Our Congress, people did their job. We've done our job. We've been waiting for the President," Scott said.
President Trump is the only person who can move this recovery effort forward at the federal level.
"I've been told time and time again, that it's a political issue between Trump and Governor Inslee," Scott said.
"To personally attack and damage people, their lives and their homes, because of a political issue is not what America is about. It's not the America I want to be part of," he said.
With one day left in President Trump's term, Scott is remaining optimistic.
"We're hoping the President still signs it, hoping the president says either yes or no, and then we can move forward," Scott said.
He also said the state already reached out to the President-Elect's transition team to see if Joe Biden might approve federal funding once he takes office. They have not heard back.
The waiting game continues.
"There's people here whose lives are in danger if we don't get help. So, that's a big thing for us. We've had someone take their own life here. This happens in disasters people become they feel hopeless, they lose hope," Scott said.
While they wait for federal funding, you can help in the recovery efforts.
Lowe's arrived on Monday to donate $10,000 in tools to create a tool library. Residents can borrow the tools to help rebuild their homes.
The LTRO isn't accepting physical donations right now, like furniture or clothing, because they don't have anywhere to store those types of things. The best way for individuals to help is to volunteer or donate financially. Click here for more information.
If you're a business and you'd like to donate services or time in the city, you can contact Scott by emailing him at this address: babbroadfirerecovery@gmail.com.
To learn more about the recovery efforts in Malden and Pine City, click here.
