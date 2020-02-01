Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS 50 TO 55 MPH EXPECTED. LOCAL GUSTS TO 60 MPH POSSIBLE ON HIGHER TERRAIN DURING THE MORNING HOURS. * WHERE...IN WASHINGTON, LOWER GARFIELD AND ASOTIN COUNTIES, WASHINGTON PALOUSE AND SPOKANE AREA. IN IDAHO, COEUR D'ALENE AREA AND IDAHO PALOUSE. * WHEN...ADVISORY STRENGTH WINDS ARE EXPECTED THROUGH 6 PM PST SATURDAY. THE STRONGEST WINDS ARE EXPECTED DURING THE MORNING HOURS. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND SCATTERED POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE STRONGEST WIND GUST POTENTIAL WILL OCCUR OVER THE EXPOSED TERRAIN AND HIGHER BENCHES AND HILLS AROUND THE REGION ESPECIALLY THE NORTHEASTERN PALOUSE...ALPOWA SUMMIT AND POMEROY AREAS...THE WEST PLAINS AND THE SOUTH HILL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&