UPDATE: July 1, 2019
During his first court appearance Monday morning, Mark Rypien entered a not guilty plea to a 4th Degree Assault/Domestic Violence chage.
KHQ also uncovered additional details surrounding the allegations. Police said they were dispatched to the area of Maple and Garland after a witness stated Rypien's wife was complaining of stomach pains, allegedly from Rypien hitting her. Rypien's wife told police she did not want her husband to be arrested. KHQ was the only crew at the scene and got exclusive video of Rypien being arrested.
According to KHQ's Hayley Guenthner who was in court during Rypien's first appearance, Rypien said he and his wife were having an argument and he "only hit his wife to remove her hands from his face." Rypien says his wife put her hands on his face while he was driving and he was just trying to see the road.
During the court appearance on Monday, Rypien's lawyer told the judge "no crime has been committed."
A no-contact order was not issued, per Rypien's wife's request.
Rypien will be released on Monday. His next court appearance will be later this month.
Previous Coverage:
SPOKANE, Wash.- Former Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien was jailed Sunday night and is expected to face a domestic violence charge before a judge Monday morning, following an incident involving his wife that happened in north Spokane late Sunday afternoon.
Our crews arrived at the scene of Maple and Garland just after 5:30 p.m., at the same time as the first responding officer. Rypien was standing in the grass of the Washington Trust Bank there, with his wife lying in the grass. At this time it is not clear why the couple had stopped at the intersection, how police were called to the scene, and who placed the call.
A fire crew with medical personnel showed up after about 10 minutes and spent about 5 minutes evaluating her. She did not require medical treatment and the fire crew cleared the scene a short time after 6 p.m.
Spokane Police officers spent about 45 minutes speaking separately with both Rypien and his wife. Around 6:15 p.m., two officers called Rypien over to the patrol car and placed him in handcuffs, then loaded him into the back of a police cruiser. His wife was seen to be crying as he was arrested.
KHQ later confirmed with a Spokane Police Department spokesperson that Rypien has been booked on a 4th Degree Assault/Domestic Violence charge. Spokane County jail records indicate Rypien was processed at 6:28 p.m. Sunday. As is policy, Rypien will have to stay in jail overnight, and will face a judge Monday morning.
KHQ put in a request for an interview with Rypien, who first discussed his prior history with domestic violence with KHQ's Stephanie Vigil in March of 2018. He has yet to respond; jail staff indicated to our reporters that Rypien has already secured legal representation.