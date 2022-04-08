FIRST ON KHQ: Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers to host Fentanyl Roundtable in Spokane

SPOKANE, WASH- Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers office is announcing first to KHQ that she will host a Fentanyl Roundtable at the start of next week.
The congresswoman’s office says drug overdose deaths are at a record high and fentanyl seizures in Spokane County have surged 1,100 percent.
“This is a crisis, and [the congresswoman] is committed to addressing it,” a spokesperson for her office said via email.
The congresswoman will bring together multiple big names from across the Spokane community to hear firsthand stories from parents who have lost children to overdoses.
Those names include:
- Former U.S. Attorney Bill Hyslop
- Chief Craig Meidl / Lt. Rob Boothe, Spokane Police Department
- Undersheriff John Nowels, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office
- Dr. Francisco Velazquez, M.D. Spokane Regional Health Department
- Dr. Nicole Rodin, PharmD, WSU College of Pharmacy
- Marsha Maslam, Rayce Rudeen Foundation
- Tim Kilgallon, Ideal Option