The roommate of former Post Falls porn actress Katrina Danforth pleaded guilty Monday afternoon in Federal Court in Coeur d'Alene to 1 count Misprision of a Felony.
According to court documents she allowed Danforth to use her car to meet “secretly” with the alleged hit man.
Court documents also show Ms. Eberlein took “affirmative steps to keep information secret from law enforcement."
Investigators claim that Eberlein knew Danforth was using a phone to communicate with the alleged hitman.
Eberlein’s attorney, Nicolas Vieth, told KHQ, “I’m proud of my client that she’s taken responsibility and she’s going to be able to move forward with her life and turn the page.”
Eberlein faces up to 3 years of jail, $250,000 in fines and one year probation.