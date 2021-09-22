UPDATE: 9/22/2021 AT 3:30 PM
Spokane Police say that they have charged four juveniles with second degree assault stemming from the brutal beating of a homeless woman outside the abandoned Shopko in North Spokane earlier this September.
The juveniles were ages 14 and 15 and charged with a total of eight felonies connected to the assault.
The charges were forwarded to the Spokane Prosecutor's Office where they'll decide how to move forward.
SPD thanked the community for coming forward with information, allowing them to keep the victim safe as they identified her attackers.
UPDATE: 9/2/2021 AT 3:23 PM
Spokane police say they have confirmed that the video that KHQ exclusively obtained is real, showing teens beating a woman at the abandoned ShopKo on Friday night.
In the video, you can see a group of teens filming themselves as they beat a woman outside the store.
Police say they've found the victim of the beating and spoke to her about the incident.
Police say that a neighborhood resource officer, who knows the people who live on the streets in North Spokane, watched this video and immediately recognized the victim and knew where to find her.
Officers said that while the beating looked vicious, the victim did not suffer any serious injuries.
Police say is that the investigation is ongoing regarding the suspects, but add that they do expect charges to be filed.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 8/31/2021 AT 11:14 AM
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Two Deer Park friends reached out to KHQ after a video began circulating that they said showed a group of their classmates beating a homeless person at the abandoned Shopko in North Spokane.
We showed this video to the Spokane Police Department, and after reviewing it they said they're taking it very seriously. Now the case has been assigned to a major crimes detective and SPD is actively investigating. SPD says major crimes is investigating because there appears to be a "violent assault against a person with a weapon." SPD told us their priority right now is to find the victim. SPD also say they have a list of the names of the suspects in the video.
According to the people who sent us this video, this happened Friday night. But police weren't alerted until Sunday.
KHQ has been trying to find the alleged victim but have not been able to locate the person who appeared to be attacked in the video.