SPOKANE, Wash.- Spokane Police shut down several streets surrounding the intersection of Lidgerwood and Empire, in north Spokane, after a suspected DUI crash involving a Spokane Police Officer. The crash happened just before 11pm Tuesday.
A Sgt. KHQ spoke with at the scene says the officer was "running code" to an emergency situation involving a child that was not breathing. Running code means the officer had the patrol vehicles lights and siren on. The officer was heading east on Empire and came to the intersection of Empire and Lidgerwood.
A truck driving south on Lidgerwood was approaching the intersection at the same time. The truck had a stop sign, the officer did not, but as the officer was getting to the intersection, SPD says the truck driver blew the stop sign and ended up right in front of the officer.
To avoid a T-bone crash, the officer turned hard to the right, clipping the truck, and sending the patrol vehicle into a camper and a power pole. There was quite a mess- the camper was filled with garbage and a lot of other things, that were spread across Lidgerwood. And the light pole was destroyed- Avista is in the process of repairing it.
A Sgt. at the scene told KHQ that the officer's quick thinking likely saved the lives of the people in the truck.
As it stands, the officer was not seriously injured and neither was the truck driver. A passenger in the truck suffered what were described as minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
The truck driver was being investigated for DUI. We have a call to police to ask if that person was arrested, but haven't heard back yet.
Finally, SPD told us that the child who originally prompted the officer to run code, is doing fine. They couldn't say what happened, but the did say the child didn't even have to go to the hospital.