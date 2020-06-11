SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane Regional Health District says there has been one isolated COVID-19 case at the Spokane Arena.
Officials say the person felt sick and went to the hospital to get tested. He then wen to the Arena, without knowing the results of the test.
When the test came back positive, a triage team was sent in to disinfect everything and test the 21 people who had contract with this individual.
Officials say all 21 people tested negative for COVID-19. The one individual who tested positive is currently in isolation.
