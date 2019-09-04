A suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting at Pinegrove Dr. and Canfield Ave. in Coeur d'Alene Wednesday morning.
KHQ was first on scene of the deadly shooting, and Adam Mayer was told that several officers attempted to use non-lethal force before shooting the suspect.
Coeur d'Alene Police says around 9:50 a.m., officers responded to the report of a disorderly man who was armed with a knife. Officers gave multiple commands and used less-than-lethal forces, including bean bags and a taser, before fatally shooting him.
Idaho State Police and the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office are also on scene. The Post Falls Police Department is investigating the incident.
The shooting was less than a mile from Lake City High School, but officials say there have been no lockdowns. Coeur d'Alene Public Schools was told by police they felt there was no threat to the public.
