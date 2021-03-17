For the first time KHQ is getting a look at the Coeur d'Alene Police Body Camera video taken on the night of July 4th, 2019.
The video, provided to KHQ from Tyler Rambo's mother, shows CDA Police surrounding Rambo and ordering him to drop his gun. Rambo doesn't do that, and is seen with his arms in the air, walking around Coeur d'Alene's City Park. Then, you see him fall slightly backward and fire one shot. Coeur d'Alene Police then open fire, ultimately hitting him 14 times and resulting in the amputation of his legs.
Rambo's trial, on attempted murder and assault charges, ended last week and the body camera video was shown to jurors, but was not visible to the public. This is the first opportunity to see it. Rambo says he involuntarily fired that shot into the air, because his muscles locked up when he was hit with a stun gun.
Coeur d'Alene police said he refused their orders then clearly raised his arm and fired. They say Rambo had fired the gun earlier with the intention of killing someone, though he says the gun accidentally went off as he was struggling over it with another person, and he was ultimately found not guilty of attempted murder charges. But with so many people around celebrating the July 4th holiday, they felt they had no choice but to fire, to mitigate the threat Tyler Rambo posed. Rambo was found guilty of assault on the officers, for pointing the gun toward them and firing. No one was hit by the bullet that Rambo fired.
Rambo's mother believes the video fully exonerates her son by proving his version of the events are true. She released this statement to KHQ:
"I watched the video many times. How do you even tase someone with their hands up above their head in the air? Where does that make sense? Then fault him for uncontrollable actions that follow. They put themselves in danger by tasing someone who was showing them he had a gun in his hand? Someone who was in fact complying? There was no threat until they initiated one. They didn’t even follow their own protocol on that one. Have you ever seen anyone be acquitted of any accused crime on a police officer? I sure haven’t. But they insist on making my son suffer the consequence of THEIR mistake. They almost killed him... The justice system only works when their people are not involved."
KHQ is reaching out to the Coeur d'Alene Police Department for clarity on their actions that night.