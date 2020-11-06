Dr. Bob was Lutz was terminated as the Spokane Regional Health Officer on Thursday night.
The vote by the board followed Administrative Officer Amelia Clark's allegations of performance issues, insubordination, sexual harassment, and more in support of her decision to terminate Dr. Lutz.
In his remarks to the board, Dr. Lutz did not address each charge individually, instead pointing board members to a document he'd sent earlier in which he did provide his responses.
Below you can watch video of Amelia Clark describe the charges Dr. Lutz was accused of and read his responses.
Letter to EWU
Dr. Lutz response:
I was contacted by a staff colleague about her desire to comment about EWU’s decision to end its undergrad public health program. Given shortages of public health workforce, I told her I would support her submission of a letter. The letter was drafted and sent to me for additions/review. I made no significant changes, as it was coming from her, not me, and returned it to her to finalize and then I would “sign” off on it.
The letter was forwarded to CW for my e-signature, which I do not have access to, as all outgoing letters of support need to be reviewed and approved by Ms. Clark. CW expressed concerns about the letter – perceived writing and grammar errors, etc. -- and had asked her supervisor what to do. I learned her supervisor was editing and formatting the letter before forwarding for review and approval. (Note – I hadn’t seen the “final draft” of the letter beforehand.). I expressed frustration the letter was being rewritten, as it wasn’t coming from me, but rather staff, and needed to have her voice, and did not need to be reviewed by Ms. Clark. I asked to have the letter returned to the staff. and I would discuss further with her. When I saw the “final draft”, it had been changed such that my signature line was on it, preceding the signature of the staff member. I returned the letter to staff, indicating that the best approach was to go thru her own division for approval and submission, as it was too complicated on my end.
Staff response:
When I received the request from a professor at EWU to respond to the university's proposal to cut the undergraduate public health program, I thought you might have some additional comments. You agreed to review my letter and said that you supported the need for an undergraduate program in public health. I misunderstood your support to mean that you would co-sign it with me. When formatting the letter, I added a signature block for you as well as mine. I apologize for making this assumption.
Mission Street Shelter
Dr. Lutz Response:
This is a misrepresentation of a conversation. I had gone out with Mobile Triage the night of October 21, 2020 to learn and observe. My visit to the Mission Street shelter identified concerns – portable toilets without hand sanitizer, not cleaned that day per review of sign-off sheet inside (appeared as if they were being cleaned every day/every other day), no dispensed soap for outside sinks, a single bar of soap found at one site – concerns about return of HAV, given past outbreak that had been effectively contained through mobile outreach. No funding for Mission Street shelter was discussed, as this wasn’t the issue – rather it was sanitation. We discussed how SRHD could be involved, suggested a discussion with the EPH Director. Ms. Clark made a comment about not getting stuck with homeless issue by City, which had been a recurrent concern, given past efforts; rather an issue to be resolved by City, Valley and County.
During my site visit, all patrons were questioned about COVID-19 symptoms and were temperature scanned using temporal thermometers (same process at HoC). Temporal scanners do not work outside in the cold. It occurred to me we should consider purchasing thermal scanners. I asked the Outreach Coordinator to provide me with a list of shelters, prioritized. I discussed at an Epi meeting, which included the Deputy and Division Directors to learn if this would be an appropriate use of CARES funding that had previously been discussed as available and needing to be spent. It was agreed that we ask how to find out about the cost of scanners. The recommendation was to ask the previous Safety Officer, who had been responsible for purchasing those used by SRHD, to provide me with the cost. I obtained this information, drafted a proposal and submitted it to the Division Director for approval. My actions and comments were consistent with my public health duties and were not insubordinate.
CARES Act Funding
Dr Lutz Response:
Misrepresentation of issue. There has never been a plan to have a laboratory at the SRHD. Rather, the plan was to use available space at the Special Pathogens Unit at Sacred Heart Hospital to develop a regional laboratory asset, a “satellite public health laboratory,” for eastern WA (see below). Multiple conversations with PHL Director, Asst. Sect. of Health, Providence – the previous DPR Division Director, LW, was identified as point person. To date, conversations between all parties have taken place. Long-term funding was a concern identified by all, and has been mentioned to both Senator Billig, as well as Senator Patty Murray’s office.
Staff response:
Our BT Level 3 lab, which closed in 2014, was never in a position to serve as a genuine PHL for eastern WA as all of the testing platforms were oriented to BT pathogens.
In April 2015 when Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center won the application for the Region X Ebola Treatment Center, they were building a lab within the SPU to manage lab services for patients within the unit including labs for the special pathogens themselves. When other Special Pathogen Units around the country were being built out, the University of Nebraska Medical Center became known as a model program because of the co-location of the state of Nebraska’s public health lab within the UNMC campus serving their SPU and the greater community.
Also, there have been discussions within WA State about the need for better services regarding getting specimens to Shoreline in an emergent fashion. The state has suggested spending $200,000 per year on a courier service using FPHS funds. The state did put a contract in place during COVID to pick up test specimens twice per week to transport to PHL in Shoreline from Spokane.
For over 3 years, the SPU Program Director and myself have spoken about expanding the SPU lab to include the more complex labs for Ebola and other special pathogens. About 18 months ago, we brought the microbiology lab manager into the conversation to discuss what might be possible for a lab that could better serve the SPU and the greater Spokane region. Several emergent rule out diseases kept illuminating the need to figure this out.
Then in February, with the emergence of COVID-19 and the receipt of the Diamond Princess patients into the SPU, sending specimens to Shoreline and having the state lab bump the specimens from the priority run for the day was frustrating and extremely costly to the SPU. The Diamond Princess patients ended up staying much longer than necessary because the testing at PHL took an unacceptable amount of time. This is when the SPU Program Director came to me and asked for more discussion about creating an eastern WA PHL. NETEC funds could be made available for a portion of establishing the PHL if we could prioritize the emergent pathogens as part of the platform chosen. These were the conversations in May when you then got involved and Susan Stacey got involved and the SPU Program Manager and I moved into the background. The conversation always revolved around Providence Sacred Heart housing the lab.
Al French wanted to use CARES funding to buy the equipment - this was in early May, and Amelia took me aside and asked me to get Sacred Heart to quickly write a proposal to get the funding encumbered. It was all at the pressure of Commissioner French to fund a lab so that more COVID testing could happen.
Senator Andy Billig response:
On the lab conversation, it is my recollection that I reached out to you to ask about testing as I had several times in the past. In that conversation I asked for ideas if we were able to come up with more state CARES money for local districts to help with testing turnaround times and capacity. You responded that one option that was being discussed was a lab at Providence connected to their special pathogens unit. I don’t believe we discussed who would operate it. In a subsequent meeting with the administrator I was told that it was not a SRHD priority and did not pursue it after that.
Homeless Outreach Coordinator
Dr. Lutz Response:
Misrepresentation and conflation of issues. I learned of the potential loss of Homeless Outreach Coordinator position in September. I had a conversation with Council President Beggs to see if CC would provide funding support for this position. Subsequently, I learned he had penciled in funding, to be finalized, for this position, which I reported to Ms. Clark.
During an Executive Committee meeting, budget discussions indicated elimination of a project manager, which I had not been informed about. The only project manager I knew of had been responsible for 2 programs I had initiated (and had secured partial funding for) – Spokane Regional Opioid Task Force and Suicide Prevention. I deduced this position was being cut and that a possible loss of these programs would occur. I expressed my concerns, given I had never been included in this decision and how the responsibilities had been reapportioned. I made no misrepresentations and acted in accordance with my job duties.
Explanation from staff –
My Position as project manager has been eliminated and I have not been reassigned to PHEPR. I have been supporting the REDi HCC in different capacities, but that will end on December 31, 2020. Although my work on the Opioid Taskforce is being transitioned to the OTP project manager, as has been planned for over a year, my work on the Prevent Suicide
Spokane Coalition is being reassigned to a research scientist. There have been no clear plans about how to support the coalition so the work can transition away from SRHD to a partner, at least not that have been communicated to me. In fact, the partner agency that I have been working with has said that they would not be able to take it on with SRHD’s, or another agency’s support. No other agency has been identified to date. When I have attempted to see how SRHD could support this initiative, I was told by one division director that there has not been consensus that this SRHD has a role in this initiative. When I tried to identify a limited role for SRHD to support our partners in this work, I was told the different ideas would not be feasible.
Additionally, all of my projects that related to the Strategic Plan were put on hold. The projects that I am currently managing are being transferred to other staff, none of whom are project managers. The Project Management Software Implementation project is to be managed by a research scientist even though managing IS projects is not part of her position description that I am aware of. I have also been managing the Civil Rights Plan. This is a robust 2-year project with several assessments. We are in the planning phase, just beginning a Literature Review as phase 1 of implementation. I have been told to transition all of my project management work to the Research Scientist.
Project management is not coordinating meetings. Project management requires developing project scopes and budgets, assigning and tracking progress, building consensus, monitoring progress against performance measures, ensuring compliance, ensuring quality, and navigating changing needs throughout the course of the project among other activities as outlined in my position description. Coordinating meetings is one tool used through this process, but it is by no means the largest component of my work. Although my work has been reassigned, I cannot help but feel the projects will suffer. Not because I can uniquely do them, but because the staff to which they have been assigned already have full plates.
Legislative Items
Dr. Lutz Response:
I provided Senator Billig, Rep. Riccelli, and CP Beggs an article from JAMA Peds concerning Child Access Prevention (CAP) laws and their impact on suicide prevention among youth (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapediatrics/article-abstract/2761305.). Given prior and longstanding conversations about suicide prevention (see A.4), Initiative 1639 https://www.atg.wa.gov/initiative-1639), I encouraged consideration of this for pending legislative sessions, to include having a Health Impact Review performed by WS BOH, where I serve. I believe it is within my scope of responsibilities as Health Officer to talk with elected officials about possible legislation. This is a state-wide issue, with local impacts as it could be related to family violence and trauma prevention, which is a SRHD policy objective. I do not believe advancing this important public health and safety issue is in anyway in violation of my job duties.
Senator Andy Billig response:
Regarding the e-mail exchange regarding gun safety. I do recall that e-mail exchange. As always, I appreciated the dialogue and brain-storming on this important public health issue. It felt like a normal exchange and typical of the type of dialogue I often have with senior managers of public agencies.
Op-Ed in The Spokesman-Review
Dr. Lutz Response:
Misrepresentation of conversations. I was told by email that the BOH was upset with my Op-Ed pieces, specifically the anti-racism article (https://www.spokesman.com/stories/2020/aug/09/dr-bob-lutz-covid-has-exposed-structuralracism-in/). Specifically, Mayor Wick and Commissioner Kuney asked why this was written rather than a more timely topic, such as education. I note that the topic had been discussed previously and approved by Ms. Clark and was not submitted for publication until it was approved. I indicated that education was a topic I could write about in a subsequent op-ed article, which was agreed to by Ms. Clark. I did state it would only be written solely by Maria Howard, PhD. From Gonzaga’s Philosophy program and facilitator of our Ethics Committee. It was submitted to Kelli Hawkins for editing, Ms. Clark approved and it was published (https://www.spokesman.com/stories/2020/aug/23/dr-bob-lutz-and-maria-howardbenchmarks-to-reopen-/.) Ms. Clark contacted me after its publishing, asking why I wrote this, and I referenced the previous conversation. Ms. Clark said she believed it was only coming from Dr. Howard, in spite of my name being on the byline draft. She admitted to misunderstanding it was coming from both of us.
School opening information concerning CVSD, which was the focus of many questions/comments by elected officials serving on this opening committee, was provided. Specific information about CVSD’s plans was unknown to me, however, and would’ve been best obtained by discussing with Superintendent Small.
Lack of Communication
Dr. Lutz Response:
The Role of the Health Officer in Incident Command while positioned at the EOC was to serve as the subject matter expert, reporting to the ICs. Communication between Ms. Clark as AO by Incident Command structure is through the Incident Command and the Liaison Officer. On-going communication between me and Incident Command occurred.
Ed Lewis response:
SRHD has been in activated Incident Command due to COVID. FEMA requires the final resolution of the incident rests with the chief elected official, chief executive offer or adgenc administrator. Despite being one of the people at the top of the ICS organizational chart, you failed to engage with the Incident Commanders and keep me, as the Administrator, informed.
On March 16th the community established the COVID-19 Policy Group and formalized its meeting schedule and intent. The intent of the Policy Group was to establish a cohesive response to the COVID-19 Pandemic which would ultimately lead to “unity of effort” by agencies with jurisdiction. Prior to the establishment of the Policy Group, there were three distinct response efforts with little to no common themes or approach. They included: City of Spokane, Spokane Regional Health and the County’s EOC. The Policy Group meeting, with its daily briefing and interaction is where and when the “chief elected official, chief executive or agency administrators” are provided opportunity to provide direction and engagement with those in Unified Command. The IC’s and staff conducted daily briefings on all aspects of the response effort. These meetings conducted and recorded on Zoom providing any leader with the opportunity to engage, become informed and to provide agency specific direction.
A review of the established Inland COVID-19 Response Incident Management Team organization chart clearly shows Dr. Lutz served as the Subject Matter Expert/Public Health Official representing Health during activation. Dr. Lutz provided daily updates as the Local Health Official, which were utilized to provide strategic direction to the Unified Command effort. In addition, the Policy Board created a Strategic Planning Group, where Dr. Lutz provided in-depth input as leadership discussed/developed next steps in response to the Pandemic.
Spokane enjoyed the support of three all hazards incident management teams during the first two plus months of EOC activation. These teams are led by professional Incident Commanders (IC’s) with many years of experience. Although this effort is unlike any previous activation, these IC’s would agree that given the nature of the incident, Dr. Lutz provided much needed information and support to inform direction and effort to protect the community.
Respectfully submitted by Ed Lewis,
Liaison to the Inland COVID-19 Response Incident Management Team.
Chandra Fox response:
As one of the Incident Commanders, as well as the EOC Manager, at no time did I feel that you were failing to communicate or failing to provide me with anything I asked from you. You provided information, context, and strategic guidance for the overall effort. The purpose of our daily Policy Group meetings was to provide that connection and engagement, not just with our Incident team, but with all of our electeds and agency heads. Those were held as public meetings, available to anyone who chose to either come in person or utilize the Zoom link for remote access. We have recordings of all of those meetings, so if you or your attorney would like to submit a Public Records Request for the recordings, we'll provide those to you.
Leaving/No Show for Meetings
Dr. Lutz Response:
I have no information as to my absence or early departure from these meetings, other than given the nature of the response, I found myself called in many directions and could’ve been called away. As I don’t have access to my calendar, it is possible I was double-booked. With access to computer and additional time, further details could be provided.
Field Hospital at Airway Heights Correctional Center
Dr. Lutz Response:
This is misleading. On or about June 11-12, I was contacted by the CMO from MHS about numerous transfers from Airway Heights DOC. This prompted me to contact the medical director of the facility, who confirmed she had been in receipt of COVID-19 inmates from Coyote Ridge and was concerned more would be forthcoming. A Regional Care Facility had been established by DOC at the site, but it had limited capacity, and she was concerned about insufficient staffing and beds for this. She asked if I had access to any additional resources. I reached out to CT, who was the PIO and Ops Section Chief on the 12th to see about its feasibility. We talked with Chandra Fox the evening of the 12th, who must have escalated it. This led to the phone conversations/email exchange referenced.
The morning of the 13th, Cindy and I coordinated a meeting with local health care partners and Airway Heights DOC staff. There remained many confusing aspects of this evolving concern, to include whether or not testing of all inmates would occur, coordination of different DOC facilities across the state, etc…given the challenges of standing up a
During this period of time, on-going conversations with DOC, DOH and local healthcare partners were occurring, that were eventually facilitated by REDi. Many conversations over multiple weeks occurred to monitor testing and possible transfer of COVID-19 positive inmates to the DOC Airway Heights regional facility.
Chandra Fox (DEM) response:
It appears that this complaint arises out of incorrect information being passed along by persons outside of the incident. As I recall, you called me on the evening of June 12 to let me know that you had been made aware of an issue with COVID patients within the WA State penal system being moved to Spokane for treatment. Our conversation revolved around the fact that this had occurred without Dept of Corrections making any type of notification to either you or the Spokane hospitals. We discussed what this could potentially mean in terms of impacts and response resource needs, and the possible need for a field hospital; but we both agreed that we needed much more information from the DoC before we could make any decisions. The conference call with DoC, DoH, the Spokane hospitals, myself, and you occurred the next morning at 1030. During that call, it was determined that Airway Heights Corrections Center was able to handle the influx of patients into their Regional Care Center, with additional resource support from DoC and DoH, effectively eliminating the need for us to provide any surge support at that time. All on the call agreed to better communication going forward, and I felt the matter had been resolved to everyone's satisfaction without the need for additional response actions, up to and including a request for a field hospital.
Acting Unprofessional
Dr. Lutz Response:
It is difficult to respond to this broad, vague accusation, as no names, dates or other details are provided. I can say that I communicate with people in a professional manner and do not retaliate against people “with whom I am angry.”
Team Member
Dr. Lutz Response:
Some misrepresentation. I’ve never said “I don’t want to be part of a team,” but I have said to both RB, who served as the interim AO, as well as Ms. Clark, that micromanagement is not appreciated.
Pertaining to the Re-Org Chart, it was drafted with no input from me, or many members of ELT. When it was first presented, the only responsibility it noted for the HO was for the TB program, which is misleading, given the responsibilities of this role, noting that many provide services under my license, to include EPH, DPR (at that time).
Employee Complaints
Dr. Lutz Response:
It is difficult to respond to this broad, vague accusation, as no names, dates or other details are provided. I can say that I communicate with people in a professional manner, as attested to by numerous staff who have provided comments in the packet of materials for review.
Retaliation
Dr. Lutz Response:
See statement from Superintendent Dunn. Attachment 5.
Talking to female staff
Dr. Lutz Response:
It is difficult to respond to this broad, vague accusation, as no names, dates or other details are provided. I am not aware of these allegations, and they were not raised until November 3, 2020. As far as I know, there is no mention of these allegations in my personnel file.
Attending a protest
Dr. Lutz Response:
Participating in the first Black Lives Matter protest was important for many reasons, not least of which racism is a public health issue. I accepted criticism provided by some community members for my participation and the apparent contradiction, noting the participation of many notable community leaders at the event itself, to include state and local elected officials (note comments by Secretary of Health Wiesman ( https://www.spokesman.com/stories/2020/jun/01/public-officials-decry-racism-as-publichealth-thr/). As I stated at the time, my wife and I wore face coverings, attempted to distance ourselves from the masses by standing along the edge of the protest at Spokane Falls Boulevard, held back to the rear of the march and/or did not follow the main group, and left the event early.
Statement by Dr. John Wiesman, Secretary of Health
While more recently, we have taken intentional action to address the root causes of health inequities, including structural racism and other forms of oppression, there is still a lot of work to do,” Wiesman said in a media statement. “Public health must continue to respond and lead with racial equity and social justice. Racism is a public health threat that can’t be ignored. And leading with racial equity and social justice requires us to prioritize the health and well-being of historically marginalized and oppressed communities — including Black, Indigenous and People of Color, individuals with disabilities and the LGBTQ+ community, to name a few.”
Mobile Hotspot
Dr. Lutz Response:
Mobile hotspot. This was purchased for use when I am at our cabin, given the numerous virtual meetings I have been on. This was presented to Ms. Clark for possible reimbursement, which was approved. If this was unacceptable, “No,” would have been the appropriate response, and it would’ve been personally paid for, as occurs for our monthly access fees.
Food For Staff
Dr. Lutz Response:
This is inaccurate. I approached MR, SRHD’s previous Comptroller, after personally paying for food for the EPI/DIS staff ( 3/14 - $60.25; 3/20- $56.63; 4/3- $69.62). He indicated this wasn’t a problem, did not cite any policies against it, and therefore subsequent purchase receipts were provided to him. Upon learning this was not permissible, I discontinued asking for reimbursement, but have continued to purchase lunches for staff, incurring them as personal expenses (see below). He currently serves as the Comptroller for Skagit Public Health and can be available for discussion. (10/3/2020- $80; 8/25/20- $92.80; 8/24/20- - $56.63; 7/17/20- $65.34; 7/17/20- $43.56; 6/13/20- $76.23).
Tracking Funding
Dr. Lutz Response:
This project was managed by SRHD’s Community Project Manager. No personal expenses were ever incurred; on my timecard, hours allocated to the SROTF thru the funders would’ve been noted.
Counseling and Disciplinary History
Dr. Lutz Response:
Noted. This has been addressed, and can be documented by reviewing emails to staff, with managers cc’d. I was not aware of the process prior to this issue being brought to my attention. Please note the remainder of my performance review, which was positive.
Giving a Massage to Female Employees
Dr. Lutz Response:
This is misrepresentation of this allegation, which has not been presented for review. I was told by HR and the Interim AO I had been accused by an individual of touching her on her shoulder and grabbing name badges. In remembering the event, I admitted I had placed my hand on the individual’s forearm in the context of a conversation I had with her. It specifically focused on the need for cold weather clothing items for homeless individuals. I had kneeled next to her rather than standing over her, and as was a practice I sometimes used when talking with patients in clinics, placed my hand on the forearm (or took their hands). There was no accusation of massaging someone’s neck or placing my knee behind theirs. I admitted that at times, when first meeting a new employee, I would take their nametag from the lanyard, see their name and program, and introduce myself, noting to never do so if it was chest level or on their collar. To the best of my knowledge, no formal investigation ever occurred.
Staff Complaints about Personal Views
Dr. Lutz Response:
I was counseled about comments made at the quarterly forum concerning the intersection of suicide prevention and firearms, given their use in the United States (https://www.hsph.harvard.edu/magazine/magazine_article/guns-suicide/). I never stated, “I use my position as the Health Officer to further my personal agenda.” I note having the discussion about controversial topics being discussed beforehand with the BOH, and have not subsequently presented these as topics for Op-Eds.
Response from attending staff member:
My name is _____ and I have worked at the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) for over 15 years- under three different health officers. Each health officer brought and shared their visions for how the SRHD could be most impactful in improving the public’s health. Dr. Lutz’s vision is hopeful and holistic.
To improve the public’s health, and have sustainable, equitable change, focus needs to be placed on changing policies and systems to support healthy options for all as well as addressing individual behavior. Although public health is nonpartisan, health is often politicized.
My area of focus at the SRHD is family violence prevention- which includes reducing/eliminating intimate partner violence (IPV) and child abuse and neglect. Spokane county’s rates of family violence are higher than the State’s- alarmingly so. Addressing IPV has gained a lot of traction in Spokane with the Spokane Regional Domestic Violence Coalition’s (SRDVC) campaign- “End the Violence”. The SRDVC is comprised of community partners from multiple sectors including law enforcement, service providers and public health.
10
Intimate partner violence and guns are inextricably linked. Abusers with guns are more likely to kill their victims and endanger the lives of law enforcement responding to the domestic violence disturbance. There is a large body of research which shows that disrupting an abuser’s access to firearms saves lives.
In early 2019, the Spokane Regional Domestic Violence Coalition applied to the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges asking to be considered for participation in the Firearms Technical Assistance Project (FTAP). The project was designed to help communities implement policies, protocols and promising practices that reduce domestic violence abusers’ access to firearms. In June 2019, it was announced that Spokane, WA was selected as one of six sites nationally to be awarded this project. There have been multiple community conversations around this topic.
During SRHD’s Quarterly forum in early 2019, Dr. Lutz shared information about the intersection of public health priorities and firearms. Access to firearms is not only a proven link in IPV fatalities but also in suicide completion. I remember being impressed with his leadership and honesty and saying so to my division director. She shared with me her excitement, appreciation, and surprise that gun violence was being discussed in a Quarterly forum. In fact, those of us that are passionate about reducing deaths and trauma related to gun violence were comforted knowing that SRHD’s leadership publicly recognized the undeniable connections between access to guns and increases in severe abuse and suicide completion. I recall thanking Dr. Lutz for his leadership on the topic. Dozens of staff who work with victims of abuse or in neighborhoods where community violence is common, felt “heard” when Dr. Lutz discussed the gun/public health priorities intersection.
Many leaders are afraid to “rock the boat” and discuss controversial topics- even though they may have a tremendous impact on the public’s health. Dr. Lutz is a leader that can see the big picture and believes difficult conversations are worth having. I have always found him willing to listen to different points of view and appreciated his in-depth knowledge of multiple issues. Dr. Lutz is a thoughtful, ethical leader who cares about the health of the community. The SRHD is better because of his leadership. Our community is healthier because of his leadership. Please reinstate Dr. Lutz.
Abrasive Personality
Dr. Lutz Response
This complaint was a misunderstanding of what was stated and its interpretation. I note I can be demanding, irascible, bristly, and curmudgeonly but have never stated “I don’t have to justify my actions to anyone” and “frustrated for being held accountable.” I did state I do not appreciate being micromanaged, which has been an on-going situation.
Jobs for personal acquaintances
Dr. Lutz Response
This is a misrepresentation of the situation. A position for the nurse manager in OTP was posted, for which a longtime colleague inquired about it and subsequently applied (he was currently serving as a Nurse Manager in the Deaconess ED). He subsequently did not hear, and having followed up with me, I inquired of HR, noting both the absence of hearing anything and his qualifications. He subsequently received a call and a subsequent interview (he can make himself available for question). He was never contacted.
F5b. The 2018 posting was written specifically for the hiring of a Marshallese CHW. There was no PD for such a position at the time. Iterations of the PD occurred with assistance from HR (discussed with DB) and the sole Marshallese applicant who applied for the
position was deemed to not meet criteria. A requirement was fluent in Marshallese – the two approved applicants were not, however, and therefore the position was not filled. As such, the PD was rewritten, again with HR assistance. Having never performed an interview/hire at SRHD, I was unaware of the process of maintaining interview notes.
F5c. The employee in question had believed, as was common practice, that upon completion of her time-limited project, she would likely be retained. This was not the case, however, and she approached me to both provide her with a letter of recommendation, as well as to make me aware of her belief racial bias had been the cause of her situation. I asked Ms. Clark why she hadn’t been considered, given her qualifications (completion of doctorate in infectious disease epidemiology). Given she had been trained in ESSENCE, i.e., syndromic surveillance, I believed her continued employment in some capacity was important. Note – she was subsequently rehired to serve as the Infection Control Specialist working with LTCFs. I do not know what the final statement means or is referencing.
