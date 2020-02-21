SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police have made an arrest following the discovery of a man's body inside a home near Rogers High School earlier this week.

Officers responded to the home at the 1600 block of east Rockwell early Thursday morning. They found the victim dead from a suspected gunshot wound. 
 
Friday afternoon, officers booked Melissa Leeann Martin into the Spokane County Jail. She’s charged with second degree murder, intent to kill related to a domestic violence incident.
PHOTO: Murder Charges Woman
 
It’s unclear if officers are looking for any other suspects in connection the homicide, but evidence suggests someone many have tried to burn part of the scene to cover their tracks.

Preliminary information points to the victim being the boyfriend of the suspected killer's roommate.

