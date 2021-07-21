MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A mosquito tested positive in Grant County for the West Nile Virus, making the first detection of the virus in the county, and seventh detection nationwide this year. The Grant County Mosquito Control District No. 1 reported this.
So far this year there are no confirmed lab reports of human or other animal cases, however, detection of West Nile virus in the mosquito population means there is a potential for spread of the virus to humans and other vulnerable species.
In 2020, two Washington residents were diagnosed with the West Nile virus disease.