BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Division of Public Health and Central District Health are announcing the first probable case of monkeypox in an Idaho resident.
According to a press release, the patient had recently traveled to a country experiencing an outbreak.
The patient lives in the Central District Health area, which covers Valley, Boise, Ada and Elmore counties.
Samples have been sent to CDC to confirm if the patient has the monkeypox virus. Results are expected in the next few days.
Monkeypox is contagious and spreads between people primarily through direct contact with infectious sores, scabs, or body fluids.
It can also spread through respiratory droplets during prolonged, face-to-face contact.
Some people will have flu-like symptoms — such as a fever, body aches, and chills — and may have swollen lymph nodes in the days before a rash appears.
Someone with monkeypox is contagious from the time their symptoms begin until all lesions have healed and fresh skin has formed.
“We are reminding people to look out for new spots, ulcers, or blisters on any part of their body,” said Dr. Christine Hahn, public health medical director and state epidemiologist. “If anyone suspects they might have monkeypox, particularly if they have recently had a new sexual partner, they should limit their contact with others and contact their healthcare provider as soon as possible--although please phone ahead before going in person.”
