BOISE, Idaho - Idaho Secretary of State Lawrence Denney announced the counties selected for the first required post-election audit.
A bill signed into law by Governor Brad Little in the last legislative session created a mandatory post-election audit for each primary and general election. According to the secretary of state's office, the counties were chosen "by random ball draw weighted proportionally to their population after which precincts from within those counties were selected."
COUNTIES SELECTED:
- Ada County: Precincts 1410, 1416, 1601, 1612, 1702, 1814, 1903, 1919, and 2209.
- Bannock County: Precincts Pocatello 001, Pocatello 003, Pocatello 011, Pocatello 013, Pocatello 19, Pocatello 21, Pocatello 37, Pocatello 42, Chubbuck 057, and Mink Creek 066.
- Bonneville County: Precincts 13, 21, 50, 55, 56, and 59.
- Idaho County: Precincts Cottonwood 2, Fenn, Greencreek, Grangeville 2, Grangeville 3, Grangeville 4, Kamiah, Keuterville, Slate Creek I, Stites, Whitebird, Slate Creek II, and Absentee.
- Jerome County: All precincts.
- Kootenai County: Precincts 304, 317, 408, 409, and 513.
- Madison County: Precincts Plano, Hibbard, Salem, Adams, Pioneer East, Porter Park, City Center, University, Poleline, Trejo, and 6th South.
- Payette County: Precincts 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, and 10.