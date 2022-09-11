MEAD, Wash. - Fire trucks, SWAT vehicles and exercise equipment adorned a parking lot in Mead on Sunday.
Dozens of people spent the day climbing stair machines, honoring those who gave their lives responding to the September 11th attacks and raising money for local charities.
"Just trying to honor the men and women that sacrificed everything, and getting a great workout in at the same time," said Jeremy Tracy, a firefighter for Spokane County Fire District 9.
The inaugural Step To Remember fundraiser–the brainchild of Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy Matt Costello–benefiting the Behind the Badge Foundation and the Washington State Fallen Firefighters Foundation. Both organizations help families who've lost loved ones in the line of duty.
"As it's passing and getting further behind us, I don't want people to ever forget what happened that day, how many amazing heroes we had that gave their life that day, and all the innocent people that died that day," Costello said.
People climbed 110 floors as fast as they could–the same number first responders climbed at the World Trade Center 21 years ago.
Snap Fitness Mt. Spokane owner John Atchley hosted the event in his gym's parking lot, hoping to bring people together from all walks of life.
"I don't think we understand the concept of what 110 floors really is," Atchley said. "It's literally taking people 17 to 40 minutes. That's [with]no gear, and we're expecting these guys to get up 110 floors to save people."
Firefighter Jeremy Tracy is one of many who climbed with full gear.
"They were doing it for real," Tracy said. "[It's] part of honoring their legacy and getting in that mindset of what you might be asked to do someday."
First responders weren't the only ones climbing.
"To see the kids out here–they weren't around obviously, but just carrying on that legacy, it's pretty neat," Tracy said.
Costello calls Sunday's turnout for the stair climb, auction and beer garden humbling, and gives him high hopes for the future. He hopes to turn Step To Remember into a non-profit organization and run events benefiting the two charities year-round, in addition to the 9/11 stair-climb.
"This is going to be an annual thing, we're going to make this big," Costello said. "We're going to grow it every year, [and] make it bigger and bigger every year."
For more information on Step To Remember, visit their Facebook page by clicking here.