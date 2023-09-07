This story contains discussions about suicide. If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.
September is suicide prevention month, where many mental health organizations and individuals raise awareness and inform the general public about suicide prevention and warning signs.
Many studies have shown that some of the highest suicide rates in all professions are among first responders. This group includes law enforcement officers, firefighters, emergency medical services clinicians and public safety telecommunicators.
First responders play a critical role in ensuring public safety and health, but their elevated risk for suicide may be because of the environment they work in.
According to the FBI, 32 law enforcement officers died by suicide and nine attempted in the past year.
Of the 32 suicides, the FBI reported 26% were experiencing relationship problems, 23% were suffering from depression and 19% of them were suffering from secondary trauma collapse, chronic illness or post-traumatic stress disorder.
The nine law enforcement officers who attempted suicide showed signs of hopelessness, rage, anger, anxiety, depression, relationship problems or social isolation.
Multiple studies show police officers and firefighters die by suicide more than they do in the line of duty.
First responders encounter traumatic events consistently at work and can struggle to let go of those experiences when they get home.
As wildfire season continues throughout the world, firefighters endure the destruction that fire brings to a community and to even a family.
In 2022, according to the Firefighter Behavioral Health Alliance, 80 firefighters died by suicide.
Their repeated exposure to traumatic scenes like car accidents, homicides, suicides, infant drowning, cardiac arrest and fires can cause overload and distress.
In another study done by the Journal of Affective Disorders, they studied 1,027 retired and current firefighters and found that:
- 8% of firefighters have had suicidal thoughts or ideas
- 2% of firefighters made plans to commit suicide
- 5% of firefighters made a suicidal attempt
- 4% of firefighters harmed themselves but did not commit suicide
There are many programs to help assist firefighter and EMTs, the National Volunteer Fire Council created a program called "Share the Load" to connect these first responders with resources to help their mental well-being. Also, IAFF has established a peer support program, which launched a suicide reporting system and materials on coping for friends and colleagues.
Each year in the United States, roughly 300 - 400 physicians die by suicide. Emergency physicians provide patient care and save lives every day, but sadly many suffer silently. Many have depression but very few speak about it or ask for help.
This can start from a young age. Many physicians began suffering from depression when they were students. Medical students have rates of depression that are 15-30% higher than the general population.
In a study done by Medscape, they found that "roughly one doctor is dying every day... That is nearly double the rate of the general population."
This has been a hard topic to confront, but TeamHealth, a healthcare company based in Knoxville, Tennessee, began researching how they can help reduce this number. They began looking at burnout and how it affects all physicians.
Dr. Jeffrey Zurosky, an ER director at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, says he worries especially about his newest doctors, the ones who are fresh out of med school with a mountain of debt and understandably eager to pick up as many shifts as possible.
Also, when physicians experience things like burnout, anxiety and depression, there is a significant societal stigma. Many physicians fear that there will be repercussions from the medical board or their employer of they learn about a mental health diagnosis.
There are resources available for our first responders that could help them better understand what they are feeling and be able to speak with someone. In 2020, the U.S. House and Senate approved funding for the "Helping Emergency Responders Overcome Act."
This will provide basic data in understanding first responder suicides. Once agencies learn more, programs will be developed to help and assist first responders in any way they need.
These are behaviors that may be signs you or someone you know may be struggling or at risk for suicide:
- Talking about feeling trapped or wanting to die
- Expressing feels of hopelessness
- Feeling like there is no reason to live
- Worrying about being a burden to others
- Increasing drug and alcohol use
- Partaking in reckless behavior
- Sleeping too much or too little
- Withdrawing or isolating from others
- Displaying extreme mood swings
These men and women who are saving lives every day have not received the treatment they need. They may be too afraid to speak up. If you start seeing any of these symptoms among any of your family or friends, please speak up for them.
If you or anyone you know are struggling and need help you can always contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 for someone to talk to.